Andhra Pradesh Government appoints 90 doctors for Covid duties in Chittoor

Tirupati: The State government has appointed 90 doctors for Covid duties in the district, who will be joining soon. During a meeting at SVIMS here on Wednesday, Collector Dr N Bharat Gupta said that the DM&HO Dr M Penchalaiah will allot duties to these doctors at Padmavati state Covid hospital, Ruia andc. The meeting took stock of the issues pertaining to resuming outpatient services after lifting of the lockdown.



Collector made it clear that in view of the spread of coronavirus, OP services could not be conducted as before and they have to be held in other government hospitals where no covid services are offered.

Fool proof measures will be taken for conducting OP services following the protocols. The Collector asked the SVIMS Director Dr B Vengamma to chalk out a protocol for OP and IP services for SVIMS as well as other hospitals. TrueNat machines have to be used at OP and IP services to screen the patients.

SVIMS Director Dr Vengamma said that they have requested TTD JEO to permit them to conduct OP services at old BIRRD hospital. They have been providing emergency services after scanning the patients through thermal scanning and even conducting operations after testing the samples for covid. She requested the Collector to allot 44 new doctors in place of existing staff in covid duties.

Superintendent of Ruia and Government Maternity hospital Dr T Bharati said about 40-50 deliveries have been taking place in the maternity hospital daily and asked for 40 new doctors for covid duties.

SVIMS medical superintendent Dr Ram, district TB control officer Dr Ramesh Babu and others were present in the meeting.

Later, the Collector and other officials have visited Koppedu Harijanawada of Nindra mandal, Rangampeta and Chappidi SC colony of Chandragiri mandal which have been declared as red zone following the reporting of a positive case. He asked the officials to door deliver all essential goods to the people in these areas.