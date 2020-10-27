Andhra Pradesh government bans liquor transportation from other states, releases GO

Andhra Pradesh: The Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has issued orders banning the import of liquor from other states. The Andhra Pradesh Excise Department on Monday released a new GO on importing liquor from other states without permits and licenses. It is no longer allowed to get three bottles of liquor as in the past.

Bringing alcohol from other states without a permit is punishable by the 1968 Andhra Pradesh Excise Act and GO 310 has been issued by the Excise Department to this extent. It also allowed the import of liquor from other countries under central government regulations. In addition to public health, the government has decided to this extent to curb alcohol trafficking.

The state government, which is committed to a phased ban on alcohol is pursuing tough measures. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is stepping in to ensure a complete ban on alcohol in the state. As part of this, the state government issued a notification on the 26th of this month prohibiting the import of more than three bottles of liquor each from the six border states at a time when the phased liquor ban is being properly enforced. Issued under Section 34 of the Excise Act, 1968, no longer allowed to move liquor from any other state.

