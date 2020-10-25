Andhra Pradesh Government employees to get pending DA & DR

Amaravati: The Government of Andhra Pradesh has conceded the demand of the employees to release pending DA and DR (Dearness Relief) to its employees and pensioners. According to a press release on Saturday, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy agreed to the release of the pending DA/ DR to the State Government employees and pensioners following a representation.

The first pending DA/DR, due from July 2018, will be paid from January 2021 Salaries/ Pensions payable on February 1, 2021. Accordingly, the DA/ DR gets revised from July 1, 2018 as follows: Revised Pay Scales, 2015 @ 1.572% raising it from to 27.248% to 30.392% and for UGC Scales of Pay, 2006 @ 3% of pay raising it from 142% to 148%. The additional expenditure to be incurred by the Government towards this release is around Rs 86.41 crore per month and Rs 1,037 crore per annum, the press release stated.

The second pending DA/DR, due from January 2019, will be paid from July 2021 Salaries/Pensions payable on August 1, 2021. The additional expenditure to be incurred by the Government towards this release is around Rs 172.82 (86.41+86.41) crore per month and Rs 2,074 crore per annum.

The third pending DA/DR, due from July 2019, will be paid from January 2022 payable on February 1, 2022. The additional expenditure to be incurred by the Government towards this release is around Rs 316.83 (86.41+86.41+ 144.01) crore per month and Rs. 3,802 crore per annum.

The arrears for the first DA/DR will be adjusted in three instalments from February next to the GPF Account of the OPS employees and will be paid in cash in three installments to the CPS employees and Pensioners from next February. The additional expenditure to be incurred by the Government towards this release is around Rs 2, 592 crore.

The arrears for the second DA/DR will be adjusted in three instalments from August 2021 to the GPF Accounts of the OPS employees and will be paid in cash in three installments to the CPS employees and Pensioners from August 2021. The additional expenditure to be incurred by the Government towards this release is around Rs 2,592 crore.

The arrears for the third DA/DR will be adjusted in five instalments from February 2022 onwards to the GPF of the OPS employees and will be paid in cash in three installments to the CPS employees and Pensioners from February 2022.

The additional expenditure to be incurred by the Government towards this release is around Rs 4,320 crore.

The total additional expenditure to be incurred by the Government towards three DA/DR releases is around Rs 3,802 crore per annum in addition to the arrears payment of Rs. 9,504 crore.

The release added that 4,49,000 employees 3,57,000 pensioners will be benefited.