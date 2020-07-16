Andhra Pradesh Government fails to control coronavirus, says BJP

Ongole: BJP Ongole parliamentary constituency president Sirasanagandla Srinivasulu opined that the government has failed in containment and control of the Coronavirus. He said that the government focussed on spending time in the name of meetings and neglected in the implementation at the ground level. He alleged that the officials failed in providing facilities to the people in the quarantine and isolation wards and demanded ex-gratia to the kin of the journalist who lost life due to Coronavirus.



Srinivasulu said that the response of the government to the concerns of the people due to the increase of cases and deaths due to the virus is very nominal and not up to the expectations. He alleged that there is clarity in the situation when the cases are nominal, but now the officials and the government has left it to the fate of the public and no one is answering to the people. He demanded that the government take immediate action on officials by whose negligence 26000 samples were wasted in the district. He opined that the government should boost the morale of the people when the virus infected them, but they are being treated badly by the medical staff at RIMS Ongole and other hospitals. He said that it is very pathetic to see the plight of the people in the isolation wards as the administration failed to provide medicines and quality food to boost immunity as per the standards set by the World Health Organization. He mentioned about the viral video clips of people in the government hospital at Markapuram and in Ongole and alleged that the government is working in favour of the contractors and officers. He said that the patients are being treated like inmates in jails at the mercy of medical staff and alleged that the collector is also not responding to the pleas of the public.

Srnivasulu alleged that the officials forgot to maintain sanitation in the areas in which the positive cases are registered. He advised the government to avoid publicity stunts and focus on the facilities provided to the patients and save the public. He offered condolences to the family of video journalist from Tirupati Parthasaradhi, who died due to Coronavirus and demanded the government to announce ex-gratia to the bereaved family. He also demanded the government to provide better treatment to the journalists suffering from the COVID-19 in various hospitals in the state.