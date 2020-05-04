Andhra Pradesh government increases liquor prices in the state, here are the details

Following the Centre's guidelines over the opening of liquor across states starting from Monday, the Andhra Pradesh government has decided to open the stores. However, it continued in taking steps towards prohibition in the state. In this backdrop, the state has increased alcohol prices by 25%.

The decision was announced after a COVID-19 review meeting convened by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. Apart from the hike in liquor prices, the number of liquor stores in the state will also be further reduced. It is learned that the decisions were made to discourage alcohol consumption and to reduce crowding at liquor stores at the same time. Liquor stores will only be allowed to operate while following physical distance protocols.

According to the guidelines issued by the state government, the liquor prices are as follows.

1. Increase of Rs 20 per quarter whiskey, which is less than Rs. 120.

2. Increase of Rs 40 on Half Bottle whiskey.

3. An increase of Rs 80 on a full bottle of whiskey.

4. Increase of Rs.40 per quarter bottles, which is costing Rs.120-150

5. Increase of Rs 80 on Half Bottle whiskey.

6. An increase of Rs.120 on a full bottle.

7. Increase of Rs.60 per quarter of bottles worth over Rs.150

8. Increase of Rs. 120 on Half Bottle

9. An increase of Rs. 240 on a full bottle

The government has decided to increase the price of mini beer by Rs 20 and full beer by Rs 30.