Andhra Pradesh government lifts ban on transfers for 10 days from May 22

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Wednesday issued orders giving green signal for transfer of employees by relaxing earlier ban for the period from May 22 to May 31.

The orders issued by Special Chief Secretary Shamsher Singh Rawat said that the transfers will be effected only ‘on request’ basis and on administrative grounds.

The employees who completed two years of service at present work station are eligible for request transfer and those who completed five years of service at present work station should be invariably transferred.

Preference will be given to employees with disabilities, medical grounds, widow employees and husband and wife work place issues. The orders stated that the relaxation on transfers shall be effective From May 22 to 31.

The visually challenged employees are exempted from transfers except when they make a specific request for transfer. The ban on transfers will come into force again from June 1, 2023.