Andhra Pradesh Government makes the poor's dream of own house a reality: Minister Pinipe Viswaroop

Amalapuram: Social Welfare Minister Pinipe Viswaroop has said that YSR Jagananna colonies would fulfil the dream of the poor on owning a house.

House pattas have already been issued to the deserving poor people in the division. The government will not be content with the issue of pattas but will also hand over the well-built houses to the beneficiaries very shortly, he said.

He laid foundation stone for the construction of houses under Pedalandariki Illu - Navaratnalu at Chindadagaruvu village in Amalapuram Rural on Thursday. He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was conducting regular reviews to ensure timely completion of houses across the State.

He said that the first phase of housing construction is expected to be completed by June 2022 and the target is to complete all the houses by June 2023.

An IAS officer would be appointed for each district to oversee the construction and complete the project at the earliest, he added.