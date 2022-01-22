Andhra Pradesh Government making effort to reach out to employees

Vijayawada: While the State Cabinet on Friday approved implementation of the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) report and decided to pay January salary to the employees as per the new PRC recommendations, the government employees decided to go on strike from February 7 opposing the 23 per cent pay revision. The employees' unions, which met at the Secretariat on Friday, said that they would soon be serving the strike notice to the Chief Secretary.

In view of this, the Government has decided to make yet another effort to resolve the issue. It has constituted a committee consisting of Advisor to the Government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Ministers Botsa Satyanarayana, Perni Venkataramaiah and Bugganna Rajendranath Reddy. The Chief Secretary will also be part of the committee.

The union leaders said that they were ready for talks if the government was interested in resolving the issue. If it were just to reiterate its earlier decision and what the cabinet approved on Friday, the meetings would not serve any purpose.