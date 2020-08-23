Andhra Pradesh government minimises Dussehra and Sankranthi holidays for schools

Coronavirus outbreak has triggered a panic across the globe leaving all the sectors in crisis due to the virus. Meanwhile, the educational sector has hit hard with academic year has not yet begun. In fact, educational institutions and schools are supposed to open by June 13. Postponed as the Corona divide continues.

Andhra Pradesh government, on the other hand, is preparing to open schools from September 5. Against this backdrop, the school education department has prepared an academic calendar to shorten the academic year to 181 working days. It is decided to allow schools to reopen from September 5th and reduced the Dussehra holidays by five and Sankranthi by six days. It has been announced that the curriculum will be reduced by up to 30 per cent.

When it comes to exams, the Structured Evaluation (Formative) -1 exam will be held in October. Summative Evaluation (Summative‌) -1 in January next year, Formative-2 in March and Summative-2 in April. The Dussehra Holidays will be from October 22 to 26, while the missionary schools will have Christmas holidays from December 24 to 28 and the Sankranthi holidays from January 12 to 17.

Earlier, schools were closed before the end of the last academic year due to the coronavirus. While the exams were to be held in the months of March and April with the outbreak of the pandemic the students were promoted without conducting any exams.