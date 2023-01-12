  • Menu
Andhra Pradesh Government permits hike in ticket price of two movies

The State government issued orders permitting for enhancement of rates of tickets for super high budget films Veerasimha Reddy and Waltair Veerayya.

Vijayawada: The State government issued orders permitting for enhancement of rates of tickets for super high budget films Veerasimha Reddy and Waltaiar Veeraiah.

The State government issued orders giving permission for increase of Rs 20 per movie ticket of Veerasimha Reddy for a period of 10 days from the date of release of the movie. Likewise, the State government also permitted to increase Rs 25 per ticket for the movie 'Waltair Veeraiah' for 10 days from the date of release of the movie.

Principal Secretary to Government, Home (General-A) department, issued the orders on Wednesday. It may be noted that Veerasimha Reddy is scheduled to release on January 12 and Waltair Veeraiah on January 13.

