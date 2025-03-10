Andhra Pradesh Government Plans to Revert Land Rights Amendment for Faster Grievance Resolution

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government is preparing to introduce an amendment to the Andhra Pradesh Rights in Land and Pattadar Pass Books Act, 1971, during the ongoing Budget Session. The proposed changes aim to rectify issues caused by a 2022 amendment introduced by the previous YSRCP government, which designated the District Revenue Officer (DRO) as the Appellate Authority for land-related grievances.

According to Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) R.P. Sisodia, the 2022 amendment has led to significant delays and accessibility challenges in resolving disputes regarding the Record of Rights (RoR). "The amendment has not yielded the intended results. To address the issue, we are restoring the earlier system where the Sub-Collector or Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) will serve as the Appellate Authority," he stated.

The proposed amendment will also strengthen procedural transparency in land record modifications. Before making any amendments, Tahsildars will be required to issue written notices to all individuals listed in the RoR, along with those who may be affected. Additionally, a copy of the amendment and notice will be published as per prescribed guidelines. The Tahsildar must consider all objections raised before finalising any changes.

Further, the new amendment seeks to streamline the appeals process. Aggrieved individuals will be allowed to appeal before the Sub-Collector or RDO within 30 days of receiving the order. The Appellate Authority will be expected to resolve such cases within three months from the date of filing.

With these changes, the state government aims to ensure a more efficient and accessible land rights grievance redressal system, addressing concerns raised over the past two years.