Andhra Pradesh Government supports Visakhapatnam Steel Plant bandh

Visakhapatnam/Amaravati: Life in Andhra Pradesh is likely to be affected on Friday due to the proposed bandh call given by several organisations to protest against the move of the Centre to privatise the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

Even the state government has expressed its solidarity to the State bandh. Minister for Information and Public Relations Perni Venkataramaiah said that the state government has decided to suspend all APSRTC city and inter-district bus services till 1 pm. After 1 pm, the buses will be operated but the drivers will be wearing black badges while on duty.

The decision of the government will partially affect the public life and hence the people have been asked to schedule their travel plans after 1 pm. The minister said that all emergency services will run as usual.

He reiterated that the state government was opposed to the Centre's decision to privatise the steel plant. The Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has already written a letter to the Centre suggesting alternatives to privatisation.

He said Visakha Steel is the right of Andhra people and reflects the aspirations of millions of Telugus. There has been a great history and sacrifices of Telugu people for establishing a steel plant in the State.

He said the state government is of the firm view that Visakha Steel Plant should be in public sector. He added that the state government had set an example of keeping the APSRTC into a public sector body and has been able to pull it out of red.

Meanwhile, all political parties, the TDP, APCC and left parties have also extended their support to the bandh call. The state BJP however will stay away from participating in the bandh.