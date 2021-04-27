Andhra Pradesh Government taking strict measures to contain Covid: Botcha Satyanarayana

Amaravati: Asserting that the State government under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been taking stringent measures to contain Covid-19 in the State, Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Lokesh were creating tension and confusion among the people for their political interests.



Speaking to the media at the party's Central office here on Monday, the Minister said the State government has laid special focus on bed availability, oxygen and medicines and taking measures to ensure 50,000 beds are available across the State. He said the government has set up 104 call centre and providing beds to the required patients within two hours and added that a State command control centre has been set up. The higher officials have been kept on alert and they were monitoring the situation.

While the State government has been running from pillar to post to fight against the pandemic, Naidu and yellow media were propagating false information to create unrest in the State. He said while the employees have been striving hard fighting against pandemic, the comments of Naidu and Lokesh were damaging their confidence.

Stating that officials took timely action with regard to oxygen supply at a hospital in Vizianagaram and saved precious lives of people, Botcha slammed Naidu for not praising the efforts of doctors and criticising the government over the issue. He said the government would welcome any reasonable suggestions from the Oppostion and flayed Naidu for not giving at least one responsible suggestion to the government.

The Minister came down heavily on Nara Lokesh for demanding cancellation or postponement of classs-10 and Intermediate exams and said the state government has taken the decision to conduct exams for the benefit and bright future of the students.

He questioned how the students can compete to secure admission in national-level institutions without writing the board exams.

He questioned Naidu and Lokesh why they didn't comment or react when Prime Minister Narendra Modi said lockdown is the last option.