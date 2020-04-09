Andhra Pradesh government to recruit COVID Warrior volunteers to tackle coronavirus

The Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is taking all measures to curb coronavirus in the state. In the meanwhile, the government has decided to recruit COVID Warrior volunteers across the state to increase the service amid growing coronavirus cases and invited applications to this extent. Officials asserted that the students studying in 271 medical colleges, dental colleges, UNANI, Ayurvedic nursing colleges and other medical affiliate courses across the state could also register as COVID Warriors.

Moreover, it is reported that the doctors, medical professionals, skilled nurses and paramedical staff interested in working with the government can register as Warriors. The government said the services would be used as volunteers in hospitals and quarantine centres.

The government said that those who would come forward to help the government in this crisis period would be given the priority in the future recruitments of government jobs. The government has launched a website for registrations. Soon after the announcement, as many as 2000 volunteers have enrolled in a single day. The government will also provide online training for registered volunteers. The training will be conducted on April 9 and 10.

Here is the website for the interested candidates to enrol as COVID warriors. https://health.ap.gov.in/CVPASSAPP/Covid/VolunteerJobs.