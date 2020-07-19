Andhra Pradesh government to set up 1500-bed COVID care centre in Anantapur

Andhra Pradesh government, which is taking all precautions for containment of coronavirus, has recently taken another sensational decision. It has decided to build a huge COVID Care Center with 1,500 beds in the state with a cost of Rs 8.50 crore. The Covid Care Center is being constructed at the Civil Supplies Company warehouse at Ramanepally near Rapthadu, Anantapur District. Work on this is already progressing rapidly. The covid Care Center has a total of 12 blocks, two of which appear to be exclusively for women. In addition, doctors, staff, nurses and sanitation staff are providing the services to the coronavirus victims without any inconvenience. Thegovernment, which is taking all precautions for containment of, has recently taken another sensational decision. It has decided to build a huge COVID Care Center with 1,500 beds in the state with a cost of Rs 8.50 crore. The Covid Care Center is being constructed at the Civil Supplies Company warehouse at Ramanepally near Rapthadu, Anantapur District. Work on this is already progressing rapidly. The covid Care Center has a total of 12 blocks, two of which appear to be exclusively for women. In addition, doctors, staff, nurses and sanitation staff are providing the services to the coronavirus victims without any inconvenience.

Two clinical laboratories are being set up there for covid test results. ECG, X-ray and blood tests will be done. As soon as the patient arrives at the covid Care Center, the details are recorded and will be immediately sent to the lab and tested. Arrangements are being made for patients where they will provide a trunk box for the patient to carry their things and a wall mount fans and pedestal fans will also be set up for the patients along with ramps being constructed for them to walk. A separate kitchen is being set up for longer meals for patients.

Meanwhile, the state has so far registered 3963 new coronavirus cases taking the tally to 44,609 on Saturday along with 1411 discharges and 52 deaths.