Andhra Pradesh: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has introduced a new facility for coronavirus patients in Andhra Pradesh. It decided to set up calling bells near the beds for those being treated in coronavirus hospitals. The decision appears to have been made following the criticism that doctors in some hospitals often do not go round. All the patients are advised to press the patient's bell when needed and the nurse or doctor can come and find out the patient's condition. In this backdrop, hospital superintendents have been directed by health officials to set up these in all covid hospitals across the state.

The bells will be set up in ICU, non-ICU, Oxygen and General wards across the state and will be connected to the reception Chamber. Once the buzzer is pressed, the ward bell rings and the lights come on. The bell will continue to ring until the doctor and nurse arrives the patient's ward. CCTV cameras are being set up to monitor the services already being provided to patients. The government hopes that the difficulties will be alleviated once this facility becomes available.

Meanwhile, Coronavirus have been increasing day by day in Andhra Pradesh with 10,328 fresh Coronavirus cases being registered as of Thursday morning taking the tally to 1,96,789. As per the latest media health bulletin, 72 new deaths reported with which death toll increased to 1753.

With 8516 patients being discharged on Thursday, the total number of recoveries stand at 1,12,870 and the number of active cases stand at 82,166.