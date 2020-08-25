Andhra Pradesh Government's decision cannot be stopped for long: Minister M Srinivasa Rao

Visakhapatnam: Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao has flayed TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for delaying the construction of the capital in the garb of 'Amaravati' for the past five years.



However, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has done justice to people of the State by establishing the judicial capital in Kurnool, executive capital in Visakhapatnam and legislative capital in Amaravati, the Minister said at a conference held here on Monday.

Speaking further, the Minister said that orders had been issued by making District Collectors as chairmen to develop government guesthouses in Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Kurnool and Vijayawada.

However, Srinivasa Rao clarified that there was no relation between the establishment of government guesthouses and the Thotlakonda issue. "Thotlakonda and Bavikonda are a km away from the government guesthouses to be built. Naidu and Ganta Srinivasa Rao decided to build a film club in the same area. Surprisingly, the same people are now speaking against the current proposal. YSRCP MP K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju is acting like a 'Shikhandi' on this issue. While speaking about Uttarandhra, Raghu Rama Krishna Raju should be careful and it would be better if he focuses on the development of Narsapuram," the Minister stated.

Pointing out at the protests against the three capitals move, the Minister alleged that it's a 'paid' protest and the Narsapuram MP should refrain from it.

Government's decision on the three capitals and the introduction of English medium can only be stopped for a temporary period by the Opposition leaders but not for long, the Minister asserted.