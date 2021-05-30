Andhra Pradesh: Govt. completed two years with everyone's support, says YS Jagan

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the two-year rule could be completed with the cooperation of everyone. On Sunday he released a book on the two-year rule of the YSRCP government. Speaking on the occasion, CM YS Jagan said that 86 per cent of the people have joined some or the other welfare scheme. About Rs. 95,528 crore money spent directly to the people and another Rs 36,197 crore through otherschemes totalling to Rs 1.31 lakh crore.

CM YS Jagan thanked every staff member working in every village secretariat system. "We were able to provide good governance with the cooperation of everyone and completed 94.5 percent of the guarantees within two years. The two-year rule is believed to have done good to all. I want God to give me the strength to do even better in the future, " said Jagan.



Earlier, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy tweeted that with the grace of God and the blessings of the people, every word spoken in the manifesto fulfilled during these two years without fail. "We can assure you that the government will stand firm in the face of any difficulties; I once again make it clear that the administration will ensure the welfare of the people and the development of the state, "CM YS Jagan wrote on Twitter.

