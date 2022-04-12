Andhra Pradesh: Govt. degree college student bags job in two MNCs in West Godavari

A rural background student from Chintalapathy Murtiraju government degree college in Ganapavaram has got a job in two companies after attending campus interviews of two multinational companies.

According to Principal Shyambabu, Balam Ruchitadevi, a third-year B.Sc student at Degree College, recently appeared in online campus interviews conducted by multinational companies, passed four rounds of written and face-to-face exams and got a job at Accenture and Cap Gemini with a salary of around Rs 3.50 lakh a year.

He said the student was trained by the state skills development agency at their college. College Development Committee Chairman Kakarla Srinivasa Rao, Vice Principal Madhuraju, NAC Coordinator Akkiraju, NSS Program Officer DVV Chinasatyanarayana, Chemistry lecturer Srinivasa Rao and others congratulated the student.