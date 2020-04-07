Andhra Pradesh Govt hopes coronavirus likely to be controlled, if new cases will not be detected

Andhra Pradesh: The officials hoped that the COVID19 positive cases will be reduced in the coming days, as only one positive case reported out of 150 tested for the virus from Monday night to Tuesday morning. With this new case, there are a total 304 COVID19 patients in the State. Four patients died so far.

During a review meeting on the COVID19 situation in the State, headed by the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his residence at Tadepalli in Guntur district on Tuesday, the officials expressed hope that it could be prevented if the new cases will not be reported.

Out of a total of 997 samples tested for Delhi returnees, who attended Tabliqi Jamaat meeting, 196 affected with the virus. In addition to that, the government conducted tests their primary contacts of around 2400 members, out of which 84 became Covidiants. A total of 280 coronavirus patients have either travel history to Delhi or contact history to the Delhi returnees, in the State.

So far, the government tested 205 foreign returnees out which 11 affected with the virus. COVID19 tests conducted to 120 suspected people, who have primary contact with foreign returnees. Among them, 6 people got affected. In addition to that, doctors conducted tests to 134 symptomatic patients. In these symptomatic patients, 7 tested coronavirus positive.

After explaining all these, the officials informed with the Chief Minister that they will conduct tests to the suspected people in the declared hotspots. The suspects will be detected by the door to door survey and all the patients suffering with normal cough, fever and other symptoms will be tested for coronavirus, informed KS Jawahar Reddy, Special Chief Secretary, Health, Medical and Family Welfare with Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the officials to conduct random surveys and tests at all the hotspots in the State, as they implemented a pilot project in Vizag.