Andhra Pradesh govt. is destroying the Education System, alleges Nara Lokesh

TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh alleged that the YSRCP government is destroying the education system in Andhra Pradesh. He said that in the GOs 117, 128, 84, and 85 there is a possibility of a huge loss for students and teachers. "In the name of implementing the National Education Policy, the merger of schools and the rationalisation of teachers have been released to endanger the education system, angered Lokesh



He said that it is sad that Andhra Pradesh has fallen to the 19th position while it was ranked third in terms of quality education during the TDP regime. He expressed anger that the new system is bringing about a situation where teachers have to work 40 to 48 periods a week instead of 24 to 30 periods.

He said Minister Botsa Satyanarayana humiliated the teachers and extended TDP support to the teachers' unions which are agitating to abolish GOs.