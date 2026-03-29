Andhra Pradesh govt reshuffles officers in the State

The Government of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday issued key orders transferring several IAS officers across the state.

Kakinada Collector Shanmohan has been posted as Chief Executive Officer of the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB), while Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) District Collector Dinesh Kumar has been appointed Managing Director of the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC).

In fresh appointments, Saikanth Varma has been named Collector of Guntur district, Abhisikth Kishore as Collector of Visakhapatnam district, Harendra Prasad as Collector of Kakinada district, and T. Nishanthi as Collector of Alluri Sitarama Raju district. Tamimun Ansari has been appointed Director of School Education.

In a Government Order (GO), the administration also stated that, following the transfer of the Konaseema District Collector, the Joint Collector of the district will hold full additional charge as Collector until further orders are issued.