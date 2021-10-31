Andhra Pradesh govt. reshuffles portfolios of two cabinet ministers

The Andhra Pradesh government led by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has altered the ministry portfolios of two cabinet ministers. The responsibilities of the Commercial Taxes Department, which was held by Deputy CM Narayana Swamy was handed over to Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy.



Narayana Swamy who has been holding the portfolios of Excise and Commerce will confine to it. The government has assigned the new commercial tax department to Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy.

Buggana Rajendranath Reddy who manages the Department of Finance, Planning and Legislative Affairs will now ready oversee the responsibilities of the Commercial Tax Department. Chief Secretary to the Government Sameer Sharma on Saturday issued orders to this effect.

Meanwhile, it is learned that the portfolios of another minister will soon be cut down and will restricted to a single department.