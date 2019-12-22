Andhra Pradesh: Govt to cut ration card and pension if the power consumption exceeds 200 units

AP people have a reason to be shocked by the new rules on pension and ration cards. Pensioners and ration card users are no longer asleep as they link current bills to eliminate pension and ration cards and issue new ones. If the electricity consumption goes beyond 200 units, the state government has decided to cut the ration card while if it exceeds by 300 units, the govt would cit pesionThe village volunteers had kept an eye on these.

On the other hand, all the services associated with the Aadhaar card in the name of both the husband and wife will be combined into one unit; the housing, commercial, business and industrial services will be considered as one unit and charged the current bill accordingly. The power company officials are arguing how can the people who are giving the house for rents will be eligible for the pension

Through this, the power companies will no longer grant their services in the names of those residing in their homes.

The AP government also wanted to make amendments to the food safety rules. New amendments were made to remove those who were not eligible. Recently, the AP government has issued orders regarding this. The people who possess four-wheeler except for Taxi, auto drivers, do not qualify for Food safety scheme.