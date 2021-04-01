Andhra Pradesh: Govt. to honour best Village and ward volunteers on April 13, issues orders

The Andhra Pradesh government led by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has issued orders to honour the best village and ward volunteers on Ugadi i.e April 13. The government will honor ward and village ward volunteers in three categories namely Seva Vajra, Seva Ratna and Seva Mitra.

The government will honour Seva Vajra with Rs 30,000, Seva Ratna with Rs 20,000 and Seva Mitra with Rs 10,000 cash and a shawl. The government is considering the services provided in natural disasters. The government has announced that an event to honour village and ward volunteers will be held on the 13th of this month.

It is known that the YSRCP president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan after coming to the power with unprecedented victory in 2019 elections, about 4 lakh village volunteers in various categories were recruited at a one go who are being helpful in implementing the Navaratnal scheme as promised by the chief minister as election manifesto.

As it has been two years and the volunteers have worked hard at the time of coronavirus outbreak, the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to honour the village volunteers.