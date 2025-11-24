Andhra Pradesh govt to issue all-in-one smart cards to 1.4 crore families

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government plans to implement the Family Benefit Management System, treating each family as a unit and issue 1.4 crore smart family cards by June 2026.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday conducted a review meeting at the secretariat on the Family Benefit Management System and directed the officials to utilise the system for the empowerment of families.

He directed the officials to update the data of welfare schemes and civic services being provided to people and incorporate them in smart family cards.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to make arrangements to issue smart family cards with QR code to 1.4 crore families by June next year.

He said the cards should comprise static and dynamic data, including Vaccination, Aadhar, FBMS ID, Caste certificate, ration card, nutritional food, scholarships and pension particulars.

He said the citizens should get all government services and schemes through a single card.

The Chief Minister issued instructions that this FBMS system should not be limited to only the details of schemes like pensions and ration cards, but should record all the details of the citizens.

The Chief Minister said details of all the services being provided to people should be reflected in family cards. He said that the family cards are aimed at rendering civic services in a transparent manner and at the same time help select eligible beneficiaries for welfare schemes.

The Chief Minister said that the family cards will help to resolve the issues of welfare schemes easily. The people will be able to get government welfare schemes and benefits through a family card.

He said that data of every individual should be updated by January 2026, and family cards should be distributed by June. CM Naidu directed the officials to update the data of people in villages utilising the services of Swarnandhra Vision Units.

Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand and officials of various departments were present.