Andhra Pradesh: Heavy rain lashes Eluru city, normal life disrupted

Due to the formation of low pressure in Bay of Bengal once again, heavy rains lashing Andhra Pradesh. It has been raining incessantly since last midnight in Eluru district leaving RR Peta and Power Peta areas of Eluru city flooded with rain water.



People are facing severe problems due to the rain water being stagnated. The locals said it has become inevitable for the people to face this problem during rains.

With the proximity of Tammileru to Eluru city, rainwater from Tammileru enters the city during heavy rains and stagnates everywhere and causes serious problems. Locals are expressing their anger that the Eluru Municipal Corporation is getting completely waterlogged even with little rain.

The main road leading to Powerpet railway station became waterlogged traffic through it is disrupted.