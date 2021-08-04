Andhra Pradesh High Court decision on Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao’s bail today

Amaravati: The AP High Court is to give orders on former minister Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao's bail petition on August 4. The hearing on the bail petition was held on Tuesday. The advocate for Uma Maheswara Rao argued that the former minister was implicated in false case with political vendetta.



The counsel for the state government appealed to the court not to sanction bail to Uma as the police are yet to nab other accused in the case. He informed the court that the police filed a petition seeking police custody of the accused.

It may be noted that Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao was arrested by Krishna district police when he reached G Konduru village with his followers to question illegal mining in Kondapalli forest region and was shifted to Rajahmundry central jail.