Andhra Pradesh: High Court directs Devineni Uma to attend CID investigation

Former minister Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao has faced a backlash in the Andhra Pradesh High Court as it directed him to appear before the CID on the 29th of this month. Devineni has already sent CID notices to Uma several times. However, Devineni Uma went into hiding without attending the CID hearing.

It is learned that a case has been registered by the Kurnool CID police against TDP leader and former minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, who had displayed fake videos alleging false allegations against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on April 7.

CID officials have registered a case against Uma for showing a morphing video of CM Jagan speaking at a press meet on. According to Narayana Reddy's complaint, the CID registered an FIR against Uma on April 10 and registered cases against Uma under sections 464, 465, 468, 469, 470, 471, 505 and 120B.

The notices were issued twice to appear before CID on the 15th and 19th of this month