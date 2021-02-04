Andhra Pradesh High Court dismisses petition on panchayat polls

Amaravati: The AP High Court on Thursday dismissed the petition challenging holding panchayat elections on the basis of 2019 electoral rolls. The court made it clear that it will not interfere in election process.

It may be noted that petitions were filed in High Court to stall the panchayat elections being held on the basis of 2019 electoral rolls on the ground that it will deprive voting right to 3.6 lakh youngsters in the state.

However, the High Court division bench dismissed the plea saying it will not interfere in the election process at this stage.