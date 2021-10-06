Andhra Pradesh High Court issues notices to 18 TTD board members
Highlights
The AP High Court issued notices to 18 newly-nominated TTD members on Wednesday based on the petition filed by BJP leader Bhanuprakash Reddy challenging the nomination of TTD members allegedly having criminal records and political affiliations
Amaravati: The AP High Court issued notices to 18 newly-nominated TTD members on Wednesday based on the petition filed by BJP leader Bhanuprakash Reddy challenging the nomination of TTD members allegedly having criminal records and political affiliations.
The advocate on behalf of the petitioner said that of the 24 members nominated to TTD board, 14 members have criminal record and four have political affiliations.
The High Court decided to conduct further hearings in the case after Dasara holidays.
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story