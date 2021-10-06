  • Menu
Andhra Pradesh High Court issues notices to 18 TTD board members

Amaravati: The AP High Court issued notices to 18 newly-nominated TTD members on Wednesday based on the petition filed by BJP leader Bhanuprakash Reddy challenging the nomination of TTD members allegedly having criminal records and political affiliations.

The advocate on behalf of the petitioner said that of the 24 members nominated to TTD board, 14 members have criminal record and four have political affiliations.

The High Court decided to conduct further hearings in the case after Dasara holidays.

