Andhra Pradesh High Court orders immediate shifting of Raghurama Krishnam Raju to Ramesh Hospital

Nelapadu (Amaravati): The division bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court comprising Justice C Praveen Kumar and Justice K Lalita on Sunday directed the CID police to immediately shift Narsapuram Member of Parliament K Raghurama Krishnam Raju to Ramesh Hospital.



Taking exception to the instructions, additional advocate general Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy told the division bench that taking the MP to Ramesh Hospital is like taking him to the TDP office.

He recalled that 10 Covid patients died in Ramesh Hospital and criminal cases were pending against it.

The division bench told the additional advocate general to file another petition citing his objections to send the petitioner to Ramesh Hospital.

The division bench read out the report submitted by the medical board which said that there were no injuries on the body of the MP.

Earlier, the police, after admitting the MP in the government general hospital for medical tests, shifted him to the Guntur district jail in spite of the clear instructions to admit him in Ramesh Hospital.

The counsel for the MP, senior advocate Adinarayana Rao brought the issue to the notice of the High Court.

The advocate also told the High Court that CID chief Sunil Kumar came into contact with Raghurama Krishnam Raju

at the hospital which is against the law.

Meanwhile, Rama Devi, wife of Raghurama Krishnam Raju, in a statement expressed fear for the life of her husband. She said that she had no trust in the State government, the Chief Minister or the CID police. She appealed to the Governor to intervene and provide protection to her husband.