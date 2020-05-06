Andhra Pradesh High Court suspends 'another colour' GO

Nelapadu (Amaravati): The High Court on Tuesday suspended the GO No 623 issued by the government instructing the officials to add another colour to the existing colours to the panchayat and other government buildings. It directed the government to file the counter affidavit by May 18.



Advocate Somayajulu filed the writ petition challenging the GO which he claimed was against the judgments of the High Court and the Supreme Court.

It may be recalled that the government issued the GO instructing the officials to add another colour to the existing colours to the panchayat and other government buildings after the High Court found fault with the YSRCP party colours to them.

The government directed the officials to include red oxide colour to the existing blue, white and green colours which are the YSRCP colours. The government justified the colour saying that the red oxide is the colour of earth, blue is for blue revolution, white for operation flood, and green resembles the green revolution.

One has to wait to watch how the government would present its argument in the High Court while filing the counter affidavit.