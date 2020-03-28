Andhra Pradesh High Court suspends judicial work till April 14

Nelapadu (Amaravati): The Andhra Pradesh High Court issued a notification announcing that the sittings of the High Court, all the subordinate courts and tribunals under the control of the High Court, AP State Legal Services Authority, mediation and arbitration centre, High Court legal services committee shall stand cancelled with immediate effect.

It also announced the suspension of all judicial and administration work in the High Court up to April 14. Registrar general B Rajsekhar in the notification said that the imminently urgent cases in the High Court will be heard by the bench or benches constituted for the purpose only with the prior approval of the Chief Justice.

It was also announced that so far as all the subordinate courts and tribunals are concerned the judicial and administrative work in the courts also shall stand suspended till April 14.

However, the receiving of the FIRs, grant of judicial remand, bails, accepting the solvencies, dying declarations and others shall be done from the homes of first class judicial magistrates.

The High Court also directed all the judicial officers and staff members to be on duty and work from home and they shall make available as and when required and shall not leave headquarters without permission.