Andhra Pradesh: Husband and father-in-law held for killing pregnant woman in Prakasam

The suicide case of a married woman in the Prakasam district has taken a crucial turn after the police investigated the case. Although the relatives thought that she had committed suicide, the real thing came out when the husband and father-in-law surrendered. Going into details as explained by the police. Srinivasulu, son of Gurulingam of Peda Ullagallu in Mundlamuru Mandal and Shailaja of Chilakaluripet in Guntur district fell in love and got married four years ago. The couple has a son while Shailaja is three months pregnant.

In this backdrop, on the 20th of this month, Shailaja was found hanging in a cattle shed next to her house. The relatives of the deceased have complained to the police that Shailaja has committed suicide. The police have registered a case of suspicious death and are investigating. However, the preliminary investigation revealed that there were injuries on the body, hence her husband Srinivasan and uncle Guru Lingam surrendered to the police as they thought the crime would be exposed.

Srinivasan has admitted that Shailaja was kicked in the neck on the night of the 20th of this month on suspicion of having an extramarital affair with another man. He confessed that his father Gurulingam had cooperated in this. Moreover, she seems to have been harassed and assaulted for a few days.