Andhra Pradesh: Husband attacks wife in Visakhapatnam amid disputes in family

In a horrific incident, husband attacked his wife with a knife and attempted murder despite being pregnant. The tragic incident took place in Visakhapatnam district where a man resorted to atrocity amid disputes between the couple. The victim suffered severe bleeding and currently being treated at NTR hospital Anakapalli.



Going into details, Ramesh and Santoshi Yashoda are a married couple from Anakapalli. The disputes has been erupted between the couple for last few days where the village elders have tried to settle the dispute. However, his wife told him that she would not come with him in the presence of the elders and went to his mother's house in Kunchangi. Ramesh who could not bear this went to his in-laws house in Kunchangi and attacked Santoshi Yashoda with a knife.

She went into a coma with severe bleeding. Family members and locals rushed Santoshi to NTR Hospital.