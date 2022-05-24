Andhra Pradesh: Husband dies, wife injures in a road accident in Visakhapatnam

In a tragic incident, husband was killed and the wife was seriously injured in a road accident on Monday night at Adapaka Junction in Laveru mandal. According to the locals, K. Venu (28) and Tilottama from Allipuram area of ​​Visakhapatnam district are the best dancers and got married in November last year and resides in Ranasthalam Mandal JR Puram.



The couple set off on a Scooty from the Ranasthalam to go to a dance baby dance program in Narasannapeta on Monday night. On the way to Laveru mandal's Adapaka Junction, they lost control and collided with a road divider. Venu fell on the road and sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot.

The wounded Tilottama was moved to RIMS in 108. Laveru Police Station Head Constable G. Rama Rao went to the spot and collected details. Venu's body was shifted to Srikakulam RIMS for postmortem.