Andhra Pradesh: Husband kills uncle in Kadapa for not sending his wife with him

In a horrific incident, an angry man who was upset over his wife not returning home from in-laws' house murdered his uncle. The incident took place at Maddelakunta Vandlapalle of Madhavaram village in Rayachoti mandal of Kadapa district. According to police, Padmaja daughter of Subbaraidu of Maddelakunta Vandlapalle in Madhavaram village, was married to Derangula Siddaiah of Aavalashettyvaaripalle in Variga village 14 years ago. Siddhaiah went to Saudi Arabia for three years for employment and returned home forty days ago. However, since Siddaiah came home, he has been harassing his wife over suspicion.



Against this backdrop, he would often quarrel with her due to which Padmaja went to her hometown. However, Siddaiah pressured Padmaja's parents to send his wife to him. In response, Padmaja's parents said that they would hold talks with panchayat elders and them send her. However, Siddaiah was furious and went to Padmaja's house in the night and clashed with them.

The accused Siddaiah in an altercation killed his uncle Subbaraidu with a deadly weapon. Upon learning of the matter, the police rushed to the spot and arrested the accused Siddaiah, and shifted Subbaraidu's body to a hospital for postmortem. Police are investigating the case as per the complaint of the family members of the deceased.