Andhra Pradesh: Husband kills wife for seeking divorce in Anakapalli

Husband kills wife for seeking divorce in Achyutapuram of Anakapalli district on Thursday. According to the Paravada DSP Satyanarayana, Srinivas, a native of Gajuwaka BC Colony, fell in love with Mahalakshmi, daughter of Samba, a steel plant employee residing in Aganampudi, three years ago. They got married despite not having the consent of their elders.

After the few year, Srinivas and his family members started harassing Mahalakshmi over dowry. Unable to bear this, Mahalakshmi went to her birthplace. However, Srinivas' harassment did not stop. He complained to higher officials about Mahalakshmi, who was working at Rythu Bharosa Kendra in Rambilli mandal.

Unable to tolerate his harassment, Mahalakshmi lodged a complaint at the Duvwada police station. The police said that they would register a case, and as the deceased asked for a divorce from her husband, they suggested that the matter be settled in the family court. Srinivas became angry with Mahalakshmi who approached the family court for divorce.

According to the plan, on 29th of last month, he took a room in a lodge in Achyutapuram and called Mahalakshmi. He spoke well and asked to come to the lodge. Believing his words, Mahalakshmi went to meet her husband. Having already prepared two knives, anesthetic injections and tablets, Srinivas indiscriminately attacked and stabbed Mahalakshmi with knives at 4 pm. Those in the next room heard her screams and informed the lodge manager, who in turn lodged a police complaint.

When the police entered the lodge, Mahalakshmi was lying in a pool of blood and Srinivas was lying in the bathroom. Both were immediately taken to Anakapalli Hospital. Mahalakshmi died while being taken to Visakhapatnam KGH for better treatment. Srinivas recovered after two days. On the morning of the 8th of this month, Srinivas was detained and interrogated and he revealed everything that happened, the DSP told reporters. The DSP stated that Srinivas killed Mahalakshmi with the intention that her life would be destroyed if she divorced him and Mahalakshmi's life was destroyed like his. CI Murali participated in the press conference.