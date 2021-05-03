Top
Andhra Pradesh: In a trial to change husband, women dies of consuming Super Vasmol in Srikakulam

The wife who tried to bring a change in the husband who was habituated to drinking alcohol. She warned husband that she would consume Super Vasmol-33 if he won't stop drinking. However, she died as her attempt was failed. The tragic incident took place on Sunday in Narsingipalli village of Tekkali mandal of Srikakulam district.

According to the police, Topala Garalamma's (52) husband Appanna used to drink alcohol and quarrel with her. Garalamma drank Super Vasmol-33 at home as part of her plan to warn husband. Her family members rushed her to Tekkali District Hospital where she was pronounced unconscious.

Later, she was already referred to Srikakulam RIMS for better treatment as her condition was critical and died while receiving treatment there. Police said the case is being registered and investigated as per the complaint of the family members. Garalamma has survived with two sons.

