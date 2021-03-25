Andhra Pradesh: Inauguration of Orvakal Airport preponed, YS Jagan to launch today

The inaugural program of the Orvakal Airport in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh, which is scheduled on March 26 has been advanced and is all set to be started a day before on Thursday. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the Kurnool Airport today. A special flight from Gannavaram will reach Kurnool Airport at 11.45 am. The torch will be lit at 12 noon and a special postage stamp will be unveiled. Later the chief minister will unveil the late YS Rajasekhar Reddy's statue at the terminal building. The airport will formally open at 12.35pm. Indigo will operate flights from Kurnool to Bangalore, Chennai and Visakhapatnam for two years from March 28.



According to schedule, the flight will leave Bangalore at 9.05 am on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays and reach Kurnool at 10.10 am while in return, the flight will leave Kurnool at 3.15 pm the same day and reach Bangalore at 4.25 pm. In an another route, the flight will leave Kurnool at 10.30 am on every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday and reach Visakhapatnam at 12.40 pm. On the same day, it will leave Visakhapatnam at 1 pm and reach Kurnool at 2.55 pm.

The flights towards Chennai Central will leave at 2.50 pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays and reach Kurnool at 4.10 pm and on the same day, the train will leave Kurnool at 4.30 pm and reach Chennai at 5.50 pm, airport officials said.