Andhra Pradesh: It's not good to compare man with God, Chandrababu asserts in Tirupati

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu said that the biggest asset of the state is Tirumala Sri Venkateswara temple. He participated in prayer service during the VIP inaugural visit on Thursday morning. When Chandrababu reached the temple, TTD officials welcomed him and arranged a darshan and offered Prasadam in the Ranganayaula Mandapam. After the darshan, Chandrababu spoke to the media outside the temple. He said he prayed to God to bring good luck to the people of the state.

"Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam is the biggest asset of the state that everyone has a responsibility to protect the sanctity of the temple; it is not a good tradition to reinstate a person who has previously been have allegations over the loss of Pink Diamond," Naidu asserted. Naidu further responding to Ramana Dikshitulu comments comparing YS Jagan to Lord Vishnu said it is not right to compare a man with God. TDP state president Atchennaidu, women president Vangalapudi Anita and others were with Chandrababu.

Telugu Desam leader Chandrababu Naidu reached Tirupati as part of the Lok Sabha by-election campaign. Arriving at Renigunta Airport this morning, Chandrababu was warmly welcomed by party leaders and activists. He then left for Tirumala where officials welcomed at the guest house. Chandrababu will campaign in each assembly constituency from today till the 14th of this month. After visiting Thirumala Srivastava, the election campaign will start from Srikalahasti.