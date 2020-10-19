Andhra Pradesh: Joint Collectors to oversee services of Aarogyasri Network Hospitals

The government of Andhra Pradesh, which has focused on Aarogyasri services aimed at providing better healthcare to every poor person has already brought thousands of diseases under the purview of Aarogyasri. In this backdrop, the government now introducing more key reforms aimed at providing better, quality medical services to the poor. As part of this, the Joint Collectors of the respective districts have been entrusted with the responsibility of supervising all the network hospitals under Aarogyasri from now on.

The Joint Collectors would be inspecting two hospitals per a week and takes action against those hospitals if the services are not proper. The government has directed all hospitals, both public and private, to provide quality care and treat patients with utmost dignity. The government hopes to change the process of moving around MLAs for cash reimbursement and drastically reduce the number of applications sent for the Chief Minister's Relief Fund scheme. To this extent the exercise was intensified to make all the necessary arrangements for cashless medicine. In order to provide timely and proper treatment to the patients, every network is preparing a mechanism to keep a watch on the hospital.

It is also noted that all the hospitals must have hygienists who is responsible for helping every patient and every Aarogyamitra phone number should be kept in the village and ward secretariats. It was decided to immediately fill the 581 vacancies in government hospitals. Arogyamitra should provide free transport through 108 to the discharged patient. Aarogyasree Trust staff should see to it that the cash assistance provided under the health support is credited to the patient's account within 48 hours of discharge.

The Deputy chief minister Alla Nani said that

CM YS Jagan is on a quest to provide better, quality medical care to every poor personn and taking the Aarogyasri scheme forward by taking many bold decisions. The disciplinary committee chaired by Joint Collectors will take strict action if any hospital shows negligence in medical services and steps will be taken to provide cashless medical care to all those who are eligible and the number of applications for the CM Relief Fund will be reduced and measures will be taken to ensure treatment of those diseases in the network hospitals.