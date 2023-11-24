Andhra Pradesh: Kaishika Dwadashi Asthanam held in grandeur at Tirumala

TIRUPATI: The Kaishika Dwadashi Asthanam ceremony at Srivari Temple was conducted traditionally according to the religious customs and traditions. The ceremony started at 4.45 am and lasted until 5.45 am, during which time the deities Sridevi and Bhudevi, along with Sri Ugrasrinivasamurthy, appeared to the devotees in the Mada streets of the temple. This procession is a special occurrence and takes place only on one Kaishika Dwadashi day.



Following the street procession, from 6 am to 7.30 am, Swami and Ammavar (Lord Vishnu and His consorts) were worshipped at Bangaruwakili, a special sanctum within the temple. The priests recited Puranas, which are ancient religious texts, during this time. After the worship and recitations, the priests entered the Kaishika Dwadashi Asthanam, the main location of the ceremony.

The entire ceremony was conducted traditionally and was carried out in a precise and methodical manner based on the guidelines and rituals prescribed in the religious scriptures. Each step and action performed during the ceremony would have followed a specific purpose and significance as per the beliefs and customs of the devotees.