Andhra Pradesh: Kakani Govardhan condemns Lokesh allegations, says will resign if proved

YSRCP leader Kakani Govardhan Reddy blamed TDP leaders for the drop in voting percentage in the Tirupati by-election. He said TDP leaders had also intimidated voters in the queue and threatened not to cast their vote. He said the TDP and BJP were making unnecessary allegations on fake votes.

Speaking to media on Sunday, he said that there are always three scripts ready with TDP and has become a habit for them to rub them on people depending on the situation. Kakani condemned Lokesh's allegations against him of giving package of Rs 43 crore to fishermen during the election campaign, which is not true.

Kakani challenged Nara Lokesh that he will resign in 24 hours if he proves the above said allegations.

Meanwhile, TDP has alleged that the fake votes being casted in support to YSRCP. However, the YSRCP retorted back stating that the TDP is making the false allegations of fake votes to cover up their defeat in the Tirupati Lok Sabha by-election. The polling for Tirupati By Election has held on Saturday where the percentage of voting has recorded at approximately 66 percentage. The result of the elections will be on May 2.