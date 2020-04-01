Andhra pradesh: Krishna district records five positive cases

Vijayawada: The number of positive cases reached five in Krishna with one more tested positive on Tuesday. Those tested positive included three foreign returnees and two who returned from other States.

In all, a total of 176 persons were sent to quarantine centres under the supervision of the doctors. As many as 56 were admitted on Tuesday alone. All these persons returned from Delhi after participating in a religious congregation recently. Sanitation programmes were undertaken near their residences with disinfectants in three kilometre radius.

The neighbouring people were alerted not to come out of the area. Efforts are on to set up quarantine centres throughout the district with 2,000 beds with all facilities. The suspected cases would be admitted in these facilities under the supervision of doctors. These centres would have all the facilities including ventilators. Sufficient number of doctors and nurses were pressed into service in these centres.

Eleven ambulances were deployed to transport the suspected coronavirus victims to the Government General Hospital and the Pinnamaneni Siddhartha Medical College which were upgraded into Covid-19 hospitals. Seven more hospitals would be readied in the district for Coronavirus patients. Kamineni Hospital, Ramesh Hospital and other corporate hospitals were also converted into Covid-19 hospitals by providing necessary personal protection equipment (PPE). All the primary health centres would also be upgraded to treat Coronavirus victims.

Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of Machilipatnam Urban Development Authority Wilson Babu has been appointed as nodal officer to supervise the medical and other facilities at the quarantine centres.