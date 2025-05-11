Andhra Pradesh: Last rites of martyed army jawan Murali Naik to be held today

The final rites of Indian Army jawan Murali Naik, hailing from Kallithanda village in Gorantla mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district, will be conducted with full military honours this evening. Naik was killed in heavy firing by the Pakistani army on May 8 along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, during the Pakistani offensive known as Operation Sindhur. Efforts were made to evacuate the seriously injured Naik to New Delhi, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Naik's body arrived at Bangalore airport on Saturday evening, where it was officially received by Andhra Pradesh BC Welfare Minister Savita. The body was then transported by road to Kallithanda village, with thousands of locals, colleagues, and friends participating in the procession from Gummayya Gari Palli to Kallithanda, paying their final respects in a moving farewell.

The last rites will take place today evening with full state government honours, attended by AP Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Home Minister Anita, Human Resource Minister Nara Kokesh, and others. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu visited Naik's family, expressing his condolences and assuring them of support. A cheque for ₹5 lakh was provided to the family as immediate assistance.

Naik, who joined the Indian Army as an Agniveer in 2022 and completed his training in Nashik, served in the 851 Light Regiment in Jammu and Kashmir. He was the only child of Sriram Naik and Jyothibai and remained unmarried, coming from a family of agricultural labourers.