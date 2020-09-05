Andhra Pradesh logs 10,825 new Coronavirus cases

Amaravati: With more districts touching new landmarks by the day, the state on Saturday inched closer to the five lakh mark in coronavirus cases as 10,825 more were added afresh in 24 hours. After 10,830 on August 26, this is the highest addition of cases in a day in the state.



For the second day in a row, close to 12,000 Covid-19 patients got cured and discharged from hospitals, thereby bringing down the number of active cases, the latest bulletin said.

The state's Covid-19 chart now showed 4,87,331 total cases, 3,82,104 recoveries and 4,347 deaths, with the number of active cases being 1,00,880. The state completed testing of over 40.35 lakh samples till date, returning a positivity rate of 12.08 per cent, much larger than the national average of 8.43 per cent.