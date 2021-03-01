Andhra Pradesh logs 117 Covid cases in 24 hours

Amaravati: It looks much better in relative terms, as compared to the previous months, but Andhra Pradesh has been witnessing a spurt in Covid-19 cases for the past few days as the gross climbed to 8,89,916 on Sunday with 117 cases being reported during the last.

24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday. As many as 615 fresh cases were reported in the State in the last one week, according to government data.

Consequently, the number of active cases rose to 718, after touching a low of 575 six days ago, though it fell from 1,242 on February 1. The total recoveries increased to 8,82,029 while the toll remained at 7,169. In February, 2,080 new coronavirus positives and 2,525 recoveries were reported in the State, but only 15 deaths, the lowest toll in many months.

In January, AP added 5,224 Covid-19 positives, 7,139 recoveries and 45 deaths. Chittoor district alone added 447 fresh cases in February, the highest in the State. More than half of those cases were reported in temple town Tirupati as the influx of pilgrims increased, health department officials said.

"Most cases being detected are young people who have been going out. They are transmitting the virus to older people," a top district official said. In 24 hours, Chittoor district again topped the State chart with 41 new cases, taking its active caseload to 135. Guntur district added 17, Krishna 11 and Srikakulam 10 fresh positives in a day. The remaining nine districts reported less than 10 each.