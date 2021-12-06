Andhra Pradesh logs 122 new coronavirus cases and 1 death today

Andhra Pradesh reported 122 fresh cases taking the total tally to 20,73,852 Coronavirus cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, one new death registered in the last twenty four hours with one in Krishna taking total toll to 14,452

On the other hand, as many as 213 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 20,57,369 and there are currently 2030 active cases.

According to district-wise data, East Godavari district reported 31 new infections, followed by Chittoor 18 and Guntur 18 while Kurnool district has logged the least cases with one new case in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.05 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 18,788 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 8,306 cases and 211 deaths new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government has been vigilant over the new variant Omicron and taking all measures to tackle the new variant of Coronavirus.







